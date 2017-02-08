Behind the scenes of Scientology

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Stephanie Pedrotti

Photo Editor

stephaniepedrottiesg@gmail.com

Scientology is a religion founded by science-fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard in 1955. Scientologists believe in “truth,” they don’t think that we were put on this earth by a “God,” and they believe that “the ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.” People who practice Scientology believe that we were brought here by “Xenu,” who they believe created us and put our souls on Earth.

There are over 10 million Scientologists in the world, which is what helped Scientology become an official religion. Some actors, such as Tom Cruise and John Travolta, are involved in Scientology. You’re probably thinking “wow, that’s so cool!” However, there are some things that they don’t tell you about Scientology.

There are different levels of Scientology, the highest of which is the “Sea Org.” The Sea Org is above everyone else. Being in the Sea Org may sound fantastic, but you can’t have any kids, or they force you to get an abortion. Also, when you’re in the Sea Org, you don’t live with your significant other. All the women live in one house and all the men live in another. You also never eat dinner with your significant other. Compared to today’s society, this is utterly different from how people live outside Scientology.

When you’re in Scientology, you can’t talk to someone who isn’t in Scientology, or you’ll be reported and fined $500. This forces people to pay the Church and gives the Church more and more money. Basically, the Church of Scientology is all about money.

Also, in Scientology, they don’t believe in normal medication, but in vitamins. If you have a mental disorder, they’ll give you vitamins to help cure your mental problems. Sometimes they’ll also lock you in a dark room for days at a time in an attempt to cure you.

There is a woman who tried getting out of the Scientology, Leah Remini. She has a show called “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” in which she tries to expose the Church of Scientology. The Church is attempting to get her to stop exposing them.

Remini is trying to get with almost all the people who have escaped Scientology to hear their stories. Most of them have said that if some of their families left Scientology, they had to completely disown them and vice versa. Imagine having to completely disown your family because they don’t believe in the same things that you do.

According to Remini’s show, Scientology tries to completely control your whole life and make sure that you don’t do things against the Church’s beliefs; when you do go against Scientology beliefs, all hell breaks loose and they frame you for things that you didn’t do.