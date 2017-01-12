SC4 professor offers solutions to national quandary Democrats, Republicans: None of the Above gives political perspective

Therese Majeski

Copy Editor

Kraig Archer, a professor of sociology here at SC4, has written a book that he believes has timely application to our current political state and that he hopes will motivate readers to pursue alternatives to the current two-party system.

“I would like my book to lead to a new political movement,” Archer said.

Insightful and refreshingly free of party bias, Archer’s book, Democrats, Republicans: None of the Above, offers perspective to our polarized political climate, asserting that as presidential elections draw near it is critical for voters to reassess national issues beyond the labels and conflicts of the Republican and Democratic parties.

Archer’s book examines an extensive range of much-debated governmental issues, covering topics such as the nation’s educational system, immigration, environmental concerns and international relations. In discussing these issues, Archer gives a judicious assessment of the national challenges that he feels the contentious government system is not properly addressing and suggests several practical solutions to national issues, both political and social.

“We all have a future in this country…these type of issues affect the type of future our kids are going to have,” Archer said.

Weighing in at 51 pages, None of the Above is, however, short for its densely packed subject matter, failing to fully clarify several key concepts.

This lack of explanation could lessen the book’s impact for some readers; at times readers would need specialized political and sociological knowledge to fully understand the subject matter.

When, for example, Archer presents his views on flaws in the structure of the Supreme Court, he cites several cases in order to demonstrate a trend of decisions that he thinks lack foundation in proper constitutional interpretation. The problem here is a lack of elaboration; while Archer’s reasoning is very sound, he does not mention the issues under discussion in each case, slightly undercutting his argument for readers without a knowledge of judicial history.

Nevertheless, these structural imperfections are not entirely negative in their effects, making None of the Above a brief, accessible read, particularly for students and others whose busy schedules make finding time for political study difficult. This brevity makes the book a good entry point into a political education exploring a more balanced, better-informed political worldview.

Archer hopes that after readers finish None of the Above they will be inspired to take action by establishing a third political party to combat the problem of divisions in our present system.

The third political party that Archer proposes would be called the Faith Reform Party and would be founded both on Christian moral principles and on a desire to uphold America as an ever-improving nation.

Ultimately, None of the Above, while lacking in length and definition of terms, is a well-reasoned, skillfully argued and easily read a book that can serve as a stepping stone into a style of independent, intelligent political thought that is unencumbered by excess party polarization.

Archer’s book is available through Amazon.com in both print and e-book format.