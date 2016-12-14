You’re Write For Us!

Why you should join the Erie Square Gazette next semester





Therese Majeski

Copy Editor

thereseagnes@gmail.com

The Erie Square Gazette wants you!

Do you have an interest in writing? Would you like to be an editor and save money on tuition? Have you ever thought it would be fun to try being a journalist? Do you just want to improve your writing skills?

If so, then the ESG may be exactly what you need.

This past semester the ESG has been woefully understaffed with only five of us doing all the writing, editing, and formatting. Luckily for you, our shortage of staff is an excellent opportunity for you to join next semester and make your own impact on the paper.

Don’t worry if you think writing isn’t your greatest strength. If you have an opinion that might benefit others, if you want to help inform the student body, or if you just want to share why your favorite team is a disaster this season, your voice has a place with us.

Even if you find grammar and writing intimidating, you should still contribute. Because that’s where I come in.

As copy editor, my job is to make sure that everything the ESG publishes is free of grammar and spelling errors. So, even if you are doubtful about commas or get a rash when thinking of semicolons, just take the plunge. It’s my job to fix your grammar mistakes so that you can write without fear. By the time your article goes to press, it will be spotless.

Writing, like any skill, improves with practice and if you would like to polish your writing skills, newswriting is an excellent place to start. Newswriting is one of the easier forms of writing, with a simple format and low word count demands. The minimum number of words the ESG requires for any article is only 250.

Easy, right?

If you want to write for the ESG, you have three options.

Option one is to submit articles as a guest writer. This is likely the best choice for those of you who have busy schedules, as you are not required to make any sort of time commitment. Just email your article to us at eriesquaregazette@gmail.com and we’ll be happy to print it.

Option two is to join the paper as a staff writer. This choice requires a certain amount of commitment because it involves actually registering for the newswriting class that accompanies the paper. Staff writers are required to attend meetings in the ESG office every Thursday and are also expected to meet deadlines. Staff writers may also be assigned fixed topics to write about and will be graded on their performance in the class.

Students interested in joining us as part of the ESG staff should register for CM-110-01 Journalism Practicum I.

Option three is to become an editor at for the ESG. Editorial positions have the most responsibility; in addition to attending meetings and keeping deadlines, editors must perform specific duties such as managing funds or maintaining the ESG website. The ESG currently has several editorial positions open, including Advertising/Business Manager and Managing Editor.

These positions offer scholarships ranging from one-quarter to one-half. The Advertising/Business Manager also earns a commission based on new, paid ads acquired for the paper.

Those who want to wield editorial power next semester and reduce their tuition should submit a letter of interest and a resume to the ESG’s faculty advisor John Lusk at jlusk@sc4.edu.

If you have questions about joining the Erie Square Gazette, please contact us via Facebook, Twitter or our email, eriesquaregazette@gmail.com.

We hope to see you next semester!