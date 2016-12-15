SC4 and Northwood sign three 3+1 articulation agreements

St. Clair County Community College and Northwood University signed agreements Tuesday, Dec. 6, for three new 3+1 programs which will allow students to earn a bachelor’s degree from Northwood while enjoying the cost and comfort of SC4 for their first three years.

Bachelor of business administration degrees from Northwood in management, marketing and computer information management will be available to students under the new agreements.

Students can complete 90 credit hours in marketing or 92 credit hours in management and computer information management at SC4 which will transfer to Northwood, where they can complete the final year of the bachelor program. A pathway to the degree will be provided.

“This offers students another option with a guided pathway where they can maximize the amount of credits they can take at their home college, SC4, where they can experience lower costs and can stay with professors they are comfortable with,” SC4 Dean of Occupational Studies Julie Armstrong said. “Then they will have this pathway that takes them elsewhere to finish.”

Located in Midland, Michigan, Northwood is a private university that specializes in business, and has alumni in 120 different countries.

For more information, contact SC4 Director of Advising and Articulation Scott Watson at (810) 989-5824. Visit www.sc4.edu/articulation for information on all of SC4’s articulation agreements.