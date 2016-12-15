Letter from President Snyder

The weather is finally starting to feel like winter and another semester at SC4 is coming to a close. I hope your classes have gone well this fall and you’ve taken a few more steps toward your educational goals.

The end of the semester has many of you looking forward to a few weeks away from classes and homework. Before beginning your well-deserved break, please don’t forget to set yourself up for success by reviewing your academic plan and registering for winter semester classes.

Building a schedule that fits with work and family commitments is challenging at any time but waiting until the last minute to register may make it especially tough. Keep in mind that you can register using the WAVE system, get help in the Self-Service Room at the SC4 Welcome Center, or make an appointment with an advisor to finalize your schedule.

SC4’s faculty and staff are ready to help you finish the fall semester strong. Tutoring in the Achievement Center and assistance in the Math Center and Writing Center can make all the difference for end-of-semester papers, homework assignments, and final exam preparations. Be sure to take advantage of all the extra assistance that’s available to you.

Thank you for choosing SC4 as your educational home. We take that trust very seriously.

Whether you’re traveling during the upcoming break or staying at home, I wish you a safe and happy holiday season.

Sincerely,

Dr. Deborah Snyder, President